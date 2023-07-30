Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Queue Up For Urea Amid Heavy Rain | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urea crisis continues in Meghnagar region where farmers formed a long queue amid heavy rain to get the fertiliser from state marketing federation warehouse.

As soon as news of urea availability broke, farmers reached the warehouse located at Krishi Upaj Mandi, Meghnagar and joined the queue amid heavy rains as urea is immediately required for the crops, but it is in short supply.

The incident highlighted a severe shortage of urea and black marketing of urea in the market which is causing hardships to farmers in the region. A late monsoon and the shortage of urea are dashing farmers' hopes of a reasonable yield.

In view of increase in demand for urea, farmers are getting urea in limited quantity at cash sale centre. Long queues were observed since morning hours, farmers from Meghnagar and Jhabua block thronged the centre.

The store manager said that urea demand has increased. Presently there is storage of urea, DAP and potash fertilisers in the godown as per the demand.