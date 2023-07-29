 Bhopal: Inter Press Badminton Tournament From August 16
Bhopal: Inter Press Badminton Tournament From August 16

The players associated with the media will be able to participate.

Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Inter Press Badminton Tournament From August 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 26th Reliance Trophy Inter Press Badminton Tournament will organised at TT Nagar Stadium from August 16. It will be organised by Bhopal Sports Journalists Association.

The players associated with the media will be able to participate. The tournament will be played in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament will be held in two categories.

In this, the associates associated with the editorial section will participate in first category. In the second category, employees and officers of other sections of the media institute will participate.

Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred; Anjali Joseph Is Deputy Secy Of MP Govt
article-image

