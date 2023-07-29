Bhopal: Two IAS Officers Transferred; Anjali Joseph Is Deputy Secy Of MP Govt

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two IAS officers were transferred on Saturday morning. Anjali Joseph, Deputy Commissioner of Revenue, Narmadapuram Division has been shifted as Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Government. Vivek K V, Sub divisional Officer (revenue), Pushprajgarh, District Anuppur has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (revenue) Baihar, District Balaghat.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)