 Indore: Women Organise Kavad Yatra To Mahakal
Neetu Singh said that this is the second year of our Kavad Yatra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
Indore: Women Organise Kavad Yatra To Mahakal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kavad Yatra was organised to Mahakal Ujjain by carrying holy water to worship Bholenath under the leadership of women from Trambakeshwar Shiva Temple in Veena Nagar. Neetu Singh said that this is the second year of our Kavad Yatra.

We started our Kavad Yatra from Trambakeshwar Temple in Veena Nagar. After traveling on foot for two days, we offered water to Baba Mahakal. We took our first rest of the yatra at Badodia and next day reached the court of Baba Mahakal and offer water to him.

