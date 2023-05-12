Madhya Pradesh: ED attaches Hemkunt Foundation's property worth ₹5.37 crore on charges of money laundering in Khandwa | File

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate attached property of Hemkunt Foundation worth ₹5.37 crore in Khandwa. The property includes agricultural land and a building at Chhalpi village near Singhaji in Khandwa district.

The ED has attached this property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It is alleged that during the COVID period in 2020-21, Hemkunt Foundation collected donations from people and used it for other purposes.

Hemkunt Foundation does social service work in places like Gurugram, Delhi, Haryana, and other states. They get donations from big industrial companies for social service work.

According to information, the foundation has brought about 20 acres of land near Chhalpi village in Khandwa district. Where the construction work of building a school or college is going on.

It was told that this work has been going on for the last four years. The ED has attached this land and structure. The entire action has been taken from the ED headquarters.

Meanwhile, the senior officials of the district administration in Khandwa have no information about this.

Skill development centre on 2.10 lakh square feet land

According to the website of the Hemkunt Foundation, it was established in 2010. There is a plan to set up the country's largest skill development centre in Chhalpi Khurd village of Khandwa, covering about 2.10 lakh square feet.

It is claimed that it will have a skill development resource centre with a capacity of 1,000 children. Three years of training will be given in this area. There are five buildings proposed for this academy. In these, schools, vocational training, housing, a mess, and teachers' residences were to be built. In this, the facility of bringing and taking girls is also proposed. About 85 villages are present within a 10-kilometre radius of the academy.

According to the website of the Hemkunt Foundation, it is a non-profit organisation. It was established in 2010. Its headquarters is in Gurgaon, Haryana.

This organisation helps the poor, reduces inequality in society and helps sick people. At the time of natural disasters, healthcare works to provide help, education and financial help to the vulnerable.

