Indore: Woman booked for taking Rs 26 lakh from woman on pretext of doubling amount

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of complainants of various crimes and to resolve their problem instantly, DCP (zone-1) Aditya Mishra has started the video conferencing for eight police stations of his jurisdictions from Wednesday. During the conference, a woman has lodged a complaint against a woman, who took Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of doubling the amount. The police registered a case against the woman under various sections including the relevant section of Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act 2019.

During the conference, a woman from the Rau area has lodged a complaint that a woman named Zeenat Husain had taken Rs 26 lakh from her on the pretext of doubling the amount within a few months. The complainant gave the money in the instalments to her but she did not return her money. Later, Zeenat took the car of the complainant’s friend after promising to give Rs 30000 per month as rent to him in November 2022 but she did not pay the rent and she has also not returned his car. Hearing the complaint from the woman, DCP instructed the Rau police station officers to take action against the accused woman. On the instruction of DCP, the police have registered a case against the Zeenat under section 420, 406 of the IPC and section 21(1), 21(2), 21 (3) of Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act 2019.

DCP heard another complainant from Azad Nagar and found that his bike was set ablaze by some youths a few months ago. In this case, the police had detained two minor boys. The complainant alleged that he was released by a policeman. After that DCP instructed TI Indresh Tripathi to suspend the policeman. However, TI Tripathi said that the boys were minor so they were released. After that the suspension of the policeman was stopped.