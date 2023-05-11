 Indore Weather Update: City sizzles at 41.4 degrees Celsius, night temperature too turns unbearable
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rising temperature, the city baked at 41.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it the ‘second’ hottest day of the season, officially, so far.

Moreover, the regional meteorological department officials forecast no relief for the denizens and said that there are chances of an increase in temperature in the city for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Indoreans are struggling to stay cool as the mercury rose above the 41 degrees Celsius mark and the rising temperature coupled with hot winds turned the weather conditions.

To add to the woes of residents, night weather too became unbearable as the temperature crossed 24 degrees Celsius.

“There is no chance of relief till May 14 and the temperature will rise more in the coming days. Most of the districts except Indore are facing heat-wave-like conditions,” weatherman said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 41.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius which was at the normal.

Doctors raise alarm for increasing diseases

With the rise in temperature, city doctors also raised an alarm for increasing diseases.

General physician Dr Mahendra Jha said, “Current weather conditions will lead to body and joint aches. Children and pregnant women should take special care and keep themselves hydrated.”

Meanwhile, resident Rashi Chaurey said, “Weather conditions in the day are turning unbearable as it is hard to move out of the house when the day temperature is hovering above 41 degrees Celsius.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

