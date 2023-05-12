 Indore: Three held for supplying brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh in Rajendra Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Three held for supplying brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh in Rajendra Nagar

Indore: Three held for supplying brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh in Rajendra Nagar

Acting on a tip off, the joint team of the crime branch and the Rajendra Nagar police caught three accused near water tank in Rajendra Nagar area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for supplying drugs in Rajendra Nagar on Friday. Police seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh from their possesion.

Acting on a tip off, the joint team of the crime branch and the Rajendra Nagar police caught three persons named Suresh Rathore, Vicky Malviya and Poonam Malviya from near water tank in Rajendra Nagar area. During a search, more than 12 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh were recovered from the accused.

A bike was also recovered from the accused. They are being questioned regarding their source of the drugs and the person whom they were going to deliver the drugs to.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire at Katni's plastic factory, 7 fire brigades take 69 rounds to douse the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Three held for supplying brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh in Rajendra Nagar

Indore: Three held for supplying brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh in Rajendra Nagar

MP: Guna man climbs stage for Dhirendra Shastri's blessings, bouncers throw him out of venue during...

MP: Guna man climbs stage for Dhirendra Shastri's blessings, bouncers throw him out of venue during...

Indore: High pressure power station to come up in Pithampur industrial area

Indore: High pressure power station to come up in Pithampur industrial area

Aiming to update the registry: MP Dental Council to share a list of the 10k dentists of state with...

Aiming to update the registry: MP Dental Council to share a list of the 10k dentists of state with...

Indore: Two including girl held for robbery

Indore: Two including girl held for robbery