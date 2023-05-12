Indore: Three held for supplying brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh in Rajendra Nagar

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for supplying drugs in Rajendra Nagar on Friday. Police seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh from their possesion.

Acting on a tip off, the joint team of the crime branch and the Rajendra Nagar police caught three persons named Suresh Rathore, Vicky Malviya and Poonam Malviya from near water tank in Rajendra Nagar area. During a search, more than 12 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh were recovered from the accused.

A bike was also recovered from the accused. They are being questioned regarding their source of the drugs and the person whom they were going to deliver the drugs to.