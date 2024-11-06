Madhya Pradesh: Drunk On Duty, Primary Teacher Suspended

Representational Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A primary school teacher in Minda village of Sardarpur tehsil has been suspended after local officials found him intoxicated while on duty during an inspection. The teacher was identified as Yashwant Bilwar.

The issue came to light when village sarpanch Mayaram Meda reported to collector Priyank Mishra that Bilwar was arriving in school under the influence of alcohol and had been physically abusing students. Following the complaint, the collector promptly dispatched a team, including Sardarpur SDM Asha Parmar and BEO Sunil Kumar Ostwal, to investigate the allegations.

Upon arrival at the school, the team found Bilwar visibly drunk. A medical examination was conducted at the primary health centre in Amjhera, confirming the allegations. The investigation revealed alarming details about Bilwar's conduct. Teachers at the school reported that he had assaulted a student, specifically mentioning an incident from ten days prior when he threw a glass at a class II student, injuring her.

Statements from students, corroborated the abuse, confirming that Bilwar had indeed harmed them. Sarpanch Mayaram Meda expressed frustration over previous complaints about Bilwar's behaviour that had gone unaddressed. Determined to seek justice, he brought the villagers to the collector's office to ensure their voices were heard.

The gravity of the situation prompted immediate action, leading to Bilwar's suspension Tuesday evening based on the collected statements, medical reports and the panchnama. This incident highlights the urgent need for accountability and proper conduct among educators, especially those responsible for the welfare of young students.

The community is hopeful that this action will ensure a safer environment for children in the school and discourage similar behaviour in the future. The local administration's swift response underscores its commitment to addressing misconduct and maintaining the integrity of educational institutions.