Madhya Pradesh: Drug De-addiction Camps Conducted Across Khargone District

Drug De-addiction Camps Conducted Across Khargone District | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In observance of International Drug Prevention Day, various programmes were conducted aimed at preventing drug abuse and illegal drug trade.

The Department of Social Justice and Disable Welfare organised initiatives under the drug-free campaign in schools, gram panchayats, urban bodies and other locations. These programmes included oath-taking ceremonies to raise awareness among students and villagers about the dangers of drugs.

Rallies were organised in Sanawad Municipality and Maheshwar Municipal Council to educate citizens about the perils of drug abuse. Schoolgirls and women inspired villagers to refrain from drug consumption through a rally. Even MNREGA workers pledged to stay away from drugs as part of the drug-free campaign.

Meanwhile, in Gopalpura Gram Panchayat, villagers and youth were educated about the adverse effects of drugs and growing addiction among younger generation.

The de-addiction campaign focused on raising awareness about the harmful effects of substances such as gutkha, ganja, bhang, beedi, cigarettes and other intoxicants. Schoolchildren were encouraged to distance themselves from drugs, prioritise health and spread awareness among others.

Through visual aids and illustrations, students effectively communicated the negative consequences of drug abuse to the public. The campaign aimed to emphasise the importance of de-addiction in preserving families, preventing accidents caused by drug use and safeguarding the younger generation from falling into the trap of drugs and its inevitable side effects.