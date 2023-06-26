Madhya Pradesh: Collector Chairs Meeting Regarding Poll Preparedness

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Raghavendra Singh chaired a meeting with district officials at the Collectorate Hall on Saturday regarding the upcoming assembly elections, 2023 and poll preparedness.

During which, collector Singh gave instructions to the tehsildar and police station in-charge to jointly prepare a report of critical and shadow area polling stations within three days. He also gave necessary guidelines while reviewing the critical, shadow area polling stations under Alirajpur and Jobat assembly constituencies.

He also sought information about basic arrangements and preparation guidelines of the Election Commission (EC). He instructed officials to ensure all arrangements following EC order at each polling station. Taking information about the status of all claims, objections and forms 6, 7 and 8, he issued necessary instructions.

During which, SP (Superintendent of Police) Hansraj Singh, additional superintendent of police (ASP) SS Sengar besides sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, SDOPs, station in-charges, chief executive officers (district panchayat CEOs) and CMOs also attended.

