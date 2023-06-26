Indore: Lawyers Must Get Their Sanad Verified By Sept 30: Bar Council

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of lawyers from Indore have neither got their Sanad verified nor have they filled the declaration in this regard even after repeated notifications issued by the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh. The Bar Council has now issued a notification saying that all such lawyers must get their certificates verified or submit a declaration form by September 30 otherwise their practice will be affected.

Such lawyers will not get the benefit of financial assistance and other schemes from the State Bar Council, says the latest notification issued. President of Indore Bar Association Gopal Kacholiya and secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said that the administrative committee of MP State Bar Council has passed the order. It states that under the Bar Council of India Certificate and Place of Practice Verification Rules, 2015, the advocates enrolled before April 1, 2011 will have to fill the verification form. On the other hand, it is mandatory for advocates enrolled after April 1, 2011 to fill the declaration form online. The last date for filling the verification form and declaration is 30 September 2023.

Form can be submitted at MP Online

Such advocates, who have not submitted these forms till now, can submit the form from any center through MP Online Portal. After filling the form, the State Advocate Council office has to be informed, so that the advocates can get the benefit of financial assistance and other schemes provided by the council. Advocates who have previously filled the verification form or declaration form online need not fill these forms again.

Hundreds of advocates in Indore

Secretary Gupta said that there are hundreds of advocates in Indore, who have not submitted the forms till now.

