Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Passengers Face Hardship As Buses Skip Stoppage

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters, particularly divyang and senior citizens, who travel by passenger buses are facing a harrowing time while boarding buses as most of them do not halt at designated stops, forcing passengers to walk around 1 km.

In a recent incident, a divyang passenger named Dinesh Minda who boarded a Dewas-Jhabua-Indore bus, was refused a drop at the Sardarpur bus stand which led to a heated altercation.

He also said that as per its permit, the driver should drop passengers at Sardarpur bus stand rather than dropping them off at a distance, causing great inconvenience. The situation further escalated when the driver and conductor declined, triggering a 15-minute-long confrontation.

The driver finally dropped him at the designated bus stop, thus ending the dispute. The scuffle drew a large number of people to the spot.

Concern for women passengers as well

The incident has brought attention to the ongoing issue of buses bypassing Sardarpur bus stand, affecting passenger safety and convenience. Many passengers face difficulties, especially during late-night travel, being dropped off at deserted locations far from their destination. Concerns about potential risks for women in such situations have been raised by the locals.

Despite repeated complaints from DM to CM and assurances from authorities, the non-compliance of bus owners, drivers and conductors persists. The transport officer had previously assured that buses not adhering to the designated bus stand would face permit cancellation but it did not come into effect.