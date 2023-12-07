MP Shocker: Minor Girl Gang-Raped For 3 Months In Gwalior; Aunt Among 4 Booked

MP: Minor Girl Gangraped For 3 Months In Gwalior; Aunt Among 4 Booked | IANS

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident, questioning familial relationships has come to fore, where a minor was allegedly gang-raped for three months at the behest of her aunt in Gwalior, police said on Thursday. The 14-year-old niece was sexually exploited for about 3 months before she decided to speak up. Police have registered a case against four people including the girl's aunt in the matter.

The matter pertains to Madhavganj police station area of the district and the police have arrested the victim’s aunt, while the other three accused are absconding.

According to information, the victim’s mother lives separately from her husband in Dabra, while the girl lives with her aunt in Madhavganj area of Gwalior. In August, the aunt traded her niece for three months. Since August 5, the victim was being sexually exploited.

After three months of abuse, the victim finally mustered up the courage to speak out. When she reached Dabra, she told her mother about her aunt's actions. After this, the mother and daughter reached Madhavganj police station and registered a case against the accused.

3 absconding

Gwalior's Additional SP Niranjan Sharma said that an incident of gang rape with a minor has been reported. “Taking immediate action on the complaint, the police have arrested the aunt of the minor girl. The search for the remaining accused is also going on, they will soon be caught by the police,” he added.

Sections of Dalit oppression, gangrape and intimidation have been imposed against the accused.