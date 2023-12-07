MP: Karni Sena Calls For State-wide Bandh Today Over Killing Of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Shocking Visuals Of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh's Murder Surfaces | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday staged protests at collectorate to denounce the killing of the outfit chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

Gogamedi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen at his house in the Rajasthan capital.

Rajput Karni Sena district president Rishiraj Singh Sisodia told reporters, "We want the real culprits behind the murder to be arrested and given the death sentence." The outfit's workers, including women, gathered in large numbers during the protest and insisted on submitting a memorandum containing their demands and denouncement of the killing to Indore district magistrate Ilayaraja T.

They ended their protest, which lasted for around 90 minutes after the district collector personally came out of his office and collected the memorandum.

In Jabalpur, Rajput Karni Sena workers staged a protest in front of the district collector's office and submitted a memorandum.

Meanwhile, organisations representing the Rajput community have called for a Madhya Pradesh bandh on Thursday to protest the killing of Gogamedi.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) there will be a total bandh in Madhya Pradesh and I urge people to extend their cooperation." Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav said there was widespread resentment among Rajputs across Madhya Pradesh over Gogamedi's murder and the bandh call has the support of several organisations of the community.