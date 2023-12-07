 MP: Keeping Up With 10-Year-Old Vow, Elderly Man Shaves Head After Veteran Congress MLA Govind Singh Loses Lahar Seat
MP: Keeping Up With 10-Year-Old Vow, Elderly Man Shaves Head After Veteran Congress MLA Govind Singh Loses Lahar Seat

MP: Keeping Up With 10-Year-Old Vow, Elderly Man Shaves Head After Veteran Congress MLA Govind Singh Loses Lahar Seat

The man said that his house was razed on the instructions of Govind Singh, ten years ago, after which he took a pledge that he would not get tonsured until the seven-time MLA from Lahar assembly constituency was defeated.

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man shaved his head after 10 long years, following the defeat of Leader of Opposition Govind Singh in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. The man said that his house was razed on the instructions of Govind Singh, ten years ago, after which he took a pledge that he would not get tonsured until the seven-time MLA from Lahar assembly constituency was defeated.

After the results of assembly elections, the most talked about seat in Gwalior-Chambal has become the Lahar assembly seat where BJP candidate Ambrish Sharma alias Guddu Bhaiya has defeated Dr. Govind Singh, a seven-time MLA from Congress for 33 years. 

According to the information, the house of 60-year-old Munnalal Vishwakarma, living near the bus stand of Lahar, was demolished by the municipality about 10 years ago on the grounds of encroachment. Vishwakarma said, “10 years ago, on the instructions of Dr. Govind Singh, the municipality, had demolished my house. From that very day I had taken a pledge that I would not get tonsured until he was defeated.”

Had requested Govind Singh

Vishwakarma said that to save the house, he had pleaded with the then MLA Dr. Govind Singh, but was turned away. On the same day the old man had taken a pledge that as long as Dr. Govind Singh is the MLA from Lahar, he will not shave his head and beard. During these ten years Vishwakarma lived in the guise of a saint. After Singh lost the election from the Lahar assembly seat on December 3, the elderly reached the shop on Wednesday and got his hair as well as beard shaved.

