Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's Yash Raikwar Clinches Double Badminton Titles |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Yash Raikwar of Dhar showed his prowess, on Tuesday, by winning both the titles in mixed doubles and men's doubles categories in the badminton tournament organised in memory of the late Kashmiri Lal Gangaria by the Neemuch Badminton Association.

In the men's singles category, Dhar's Piyush Bobde emerged as the state winner, while Amit Rathore, also of Dhar, stood as runner-up. Badminton coach Sudhir Verma said that in the semi-finals of the men's doubles category, Yash Raikwar-Piyush Bobde duo defeated Amit Rathore and Aditya Chauhan of Dhar and made it to the finals.

In the final match of the men's doubles, the Yash Raikwar-Piyush Bobde duo defeated Aditya Om Joshi and Anuj Kale of Indore and clinched the title. Similarly, during the semi-finals of mixed doubles, the duo of Yash Raikwar and Aditi Verma of Ujjain defeated Amit Rathore and Anita Wasey of Bhopal and made their way to the finals.

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Birla Proposes Solution For Punasa Road Jam In Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla has proposed that railway culvert number 831 be converted into an underpass to solve the recurrent traffic jams on Punasa Road, caused by the narrow railway gate there. The culvert is located half a kilometre south of the gate.

Formerly used as an alternative route, the culvert allowed smooth passage for two-wheelers, bullock carts, tractors and cars. If it is converted into an underpass it would not only provide relief from recurrent traffic jams at the railway gate but also serve as a bypass for vehicles travelling between Khandwa, Omkareshwar and Punasa.

With the impending transition of the railway line to broad gauge, the proposed solution aims to preemptively address and mitigate future traffic issues, offering a practical resolution to the long-standing problem.