Madhya Pradesh: Demand Raised To Make Dhar As 'Junction'

Dhar (,Madhya Pradesh): Members of Indore-Dahod-Chhota Udaipur-Dhar Rail Lao General Committee handed over a memorandum regarding their demand to make Dhar as Railway Junction under Chhota Udaipur-Dhar Rail Project instead of Amjhera.

Earlier, they also handed over a memorandum to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Members addressed to Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and gave it to the tehsildar.

In the memorandum, they said that Prime Minister and Railway Minister have fulfilled the old demand with approval of Rs 745 crore in the Railway Budget for Dhar Railway Project.

The members demanded to change location of the proposed railway junction in Amjhera town of Sardarpur assembly to Dhar district headquarters, under Chhota Udaipur-Dhar Project, bringing all-round development to Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur tribal- dominated areas. Currently, a railway platform is under-construction at Dharunder Indore-Dahod Railway Project.

Making Dhar as a ‘railway junction’ would boost connectivity to Gujarat as well as Nimar region. Members did not object if the railway ministry intends to connect both the rail projects with Amjhera town. Central president Pawan Jain Gangwal, Praveen Tank, Shantilal Sharma and other residents were also present. The information was shared by media in-charge Paras Jain Gangwal.