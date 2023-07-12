Bhopal: 'Sidhi Baat’ Demands Grow To Scrap NSA Slapped On Pee-Gate Accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The action in Sidhi pee-gate incident is proving a hard nut for the state government. Brahmin Mahasabha is seething with anger over the manner the house of accused Pravesh Shukla was razed.

The state government was warned that if it does not provide financial assistance of Rs 10L to the accused family to rebuild the house and does not scrap NSA slapped on the accused, then in the upcoming assembly elections, it will field its own candidates in Rewa division and BJP will have to pay the price.

Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha district president (Sidhi) Ajay Mishra told Free Press that the effort was made to give a memorandum to the collector on Monday but he had not come out to receive it.

Kuldeep Bhardwaj, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Mahasabha is of the view that Pravesh Shukla was unnecessarily made the accused and NSA was slapped on him. Questioning on NSA, he said the video may be two to three years old.

Since then, the accused had not been involved in any incident that can be a threat to the security of the nation. He came from Delhi to support Shukla family. He wants that local MLA Kedarnath Shukla should raise the issue in the ongoing assembly session.

Likewise, local MP Rithi Pathak should also raise her voice over the issue. If they don’t do the same then in coming ‘Pitru Paksha’, the Mahasabha will perform ‘Shradh’ of the government. If the government does not come to terms with the issue, then the Mahasabha will field its candidate in Rewa division in the upcoming assembly elections.

The entire Brahmin community got united over the incident and the government would pay a heavy price in the elections. He claimed that when the Mahasabha wanted to give a memorandum to the collector, then the latter had not come to receive it. It was then given to a donkey as a sign of protest.