Indore: Youth Stabbed To Death, Kin Keep Body On Road, Stage Chakkajam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a youth was stabbed to death by some people following an argument in the Malharganj area, his family members created a ruckus and blocked the road demanding death for the accused.

The police officers pacified them and assured them of strict action against the accused. Malharganj police station in-charge Rahul Sharma said that Tushar Rawat, 21 years, a resident of Kailash Marg in Malharganj area was stabbed to death by some people in the area late on Monday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Tushar had an argument with one of the accused following which he went home and returned accompanied by his brother. They again had an argument with the accused.

The situation turned intense and one of them stabbed Tushar using a knife. He received an injury on his chest and later succumbed. The accused managed to flee from the spot. Two of them have been identified by the police and a search is on for them.

A case has been registered against the accused and a team has been constituted to arrest them. The exact reason behind the incident is not known yet. It is believed that the accused attacked the youth with a knife over an old rivalry.

However, the investigation is on and the information is being gathered. On Tuesday, after the autopsy examination, the family members of the deceased reached Antim Chauraha and staged a chakkajam keeping the body on the road.

They demanded that the accused should be hanged till death for killing an innocent person. After knowing about the incident, TI Sharma and other officers reached the spot. They talked with the family members and pacified them after assuring them of strict action against the accused.

