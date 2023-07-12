Madhya Pradesh: 93 Cattle Shifted From Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and the municipal corporation shifted dairies from the city on Tuesday. City magistrate Rajesh Singh and assistant commissioner Rajesh Singh Rajput were also present at the time of shifting the dairies.

Ninety-three cattle belonging to different wards in the city were shifted. Out of 93 cattle, 45 belonged to Sudeep Guddu Trivedi of Riyaghat ward. Similarly, eight cattle of Sitaram Tiwari of Santaravidas ward inSaikheda, 40 cattle of Khuman Yadav of Dwarka Bihar Tili were shifted to Gayaganj dairy on a vehicle of the municipal corporation.

Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla has asked all the zone in-charges, sub-engineers and ward Darogas to boost the work of shifting dairies from their respective wards.

Shukla told the officials that the dairy owners, seeking Municipal Corporation’s vehicle for shifting dairies, should be provided with it. Apart from that, those who have less than four cattle should also be told to shift them from the city as early as possible and put up a report before him, Shukla said.

Shukla appealed to the dairy owners to shift their cattle to the cowsheds set up in Ratauna and start their work.

Sagar Municipal Body Tops

The welfare schemes, from Swanidhi to Samridhi and PM’s Swanidhi Yojna, are very important. Sagar Municipal Corporation topped among 16 civic bodies in the state in carrying out these projects.

The municipal corporation has topped nine civic bodies in implementation of the scheme: from Swanidhi to Samriddhi.

Sagar Municipal Corporation achieved this by completing the profiles of 8, 597 vendors out of 9,456. Similarly, the Sagar civic body topped among 16 municipal corporations in implementing PM Swanidhi Yojna in phases.

