 Amit Shah Coming To Bhopal Today To Discuss Poll Strategy For Four Hours
He is leaving Bhopal at 12 in the night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Amit Shah Coming T0 Bhopal Today To Discuss Poll Strategy For Four Hours | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leadership of the BJP has begun exercises for the ensuing assembly election in the state. Union Home Minister is coming to Bhopal on Tuesday to review the party’s poll preparations.

Along with Shah, Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav are also coming to the city. Yadav has been appointed party’s election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh. Vaishnav is the co-in-charge.

Shah will discuss the poll strategy with the party leaders at the BJP office for four hours. He is reaching Bhopal at 7:30pm and set to hold meeting till 11:30pm and leave the city at 12 in the night.

Shah is set to hold talks with the various committees and take feedback from them on the party’s preparations for the ensuing election.

The committees have been asked to make a presentation. The office-bearers of the party will also take part in the meeting. Shah may also hold discussions with the ministers and with the key members of the committee.

Yadav becoming the party’s in-charge indicates that Shah will have full control over everything.

