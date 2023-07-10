Bhopal: Bailable Warrant Issued Against MP Medical University Registrar

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Human Rights Commission served a bailable warrant on MP Medical University Jabalpur registrar Pushpraj Singh Baghel, here on Monday. The SP Jabalpur has been instructed to make the registrar appear before the Commission on July 18.

A show-cause notice and bailable arrest warrant of Rs 5,000 has been issued to the registrar in connection with the year 2021 case.

The Commission has ordered Baghel to reply to the show cause notice and appear before it without fail on July 18. The notice and warrant will be served through the Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur.

The case pertains to Indore-based BDS College affiliated to MP Medical University (Madhya Pradesh Medical University), Jabalpur, District.

The students had approached MPHRC complaining against their college regarding non-declaration of the results of their examinations, as well as non-upgradation of the classes.

Some of the students had also claimed that the college had not conducted annual examinations even when they had completed their course.

Acting on their complaint, the Commission had sought a reply from the varsity registrar. Six letters and a reminder letter were sent to Baghel, but he did not reply to any of the letters. The commission then had directed him to come in person on June 8, 2023, however, the registrar even then did not turn up.

The commission has registered a case against Baghel, under section 32C of Civil Procedure Code, for not appearing before it on June 8 and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on him.