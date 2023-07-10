 Bhopal: Bailable Warrant Issued Against MP Medical University Registrar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bailable Warrant Issued Against MP Medical University Registrar

Bhopal: Bailable Warrant Issued Against MP Medical University Registrar

MPHRC asks SP Jabalpur to present Baghel before it on July 18.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Human Rights Commission served a bailable warrant on MP Medical University Jabalpur registrar Pushpraj Singh Baghel, here on Monday. The SP Jabalpur has been instructed to make the registrar appear before the Commission on July 18.

A show-cause notice and bailable arrest warrant of Rs 5,000 has been issued to the registrar in connection with the year 2021 case.

The Commission has ordered Baghel to reply to the show cause notice and appear before it without fail on July 18. The notice and warrant will be served through the Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur.

The case pertains to Indore-based BDS College affiliated to MP Medical University (Madhya Pradesh Medical University), Jabalpur, District.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kolar Police To Pull Up College Admn In Connection With BHMS Student's Suicide Case
article-image

The students had approached MPHRC complaining against their college regarding non-declaration of the results of their examinations, as well as non-upgradation of the classes.

Some of the students had also claimed that the college had not conducted annual examinations even when they had completed their course.

Acting on their complaint, the Commission had sought a reply from the varsity registrar. Six letters and a reminder letter were sent to Baghel, but he did not reply to any of the letters. The commission then had directed him to come in person on June 8, 2023, however, the registrar even then did not turn up. 

The commission has registered a case against Baghel, under section 32C of Civil Procedure Code, for not appearing before it on June 8 and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on him.

Read Also
Indore: Over 20K Saplings Planted Under Hariyali Mahotsav
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Government Employees On Mass Leave Today

Bhopal: Government Employees On Mass Leave Today

Bhopal: Green Hub Film Festival From July 15

Bhopal: Green Hub Film Festival From July 15

Bhopal: Photo, Video Morphing Cases Escalate, Girls Primary Target

Bhopal: Photo, Video Morphing Cases Escalate, Girls Primary Target

Bhopal: Bomb Hoax In Mangala Express, Halted In Misord For Inspection

Bhopal: Bomb Hoax In Mangala Express, Halted In Misord For Inspection

Bhopal: Police Constable Recruitment Scam 4-Yr RI To Candidate, Paper Solver

Bhopal: Police Constable Recruitment Scam 4-Yr RI To Candidate, Paper Solver