Bhopal: Kolar Police To Pull Up College Admn In Connection With BHMS Student's Suicide Case

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police will interrogate authorities of Khushilaal Ayurvedic college after a BHMS student recently committed suicide in Rajharsh colony of Kolar, the police said on Monday. His room-mate discovered him hanging, who then informed the cops. Although no suicide note had been recovered

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Jai Kumar Singh said that a 25-year-old man, a final year student of BHMS at Khushilaal Ayurvedic college of the city, named Suresh Kumar Saini had ended his life by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Rajharsh colony of Kolar on Saturday.

His room-mate Abhay Singh discovered him hanging, who then informed the cops. The police rushed to the spot and brought his body down. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors had declared him brought dead on arrival.

No suicide note had been recovered from the spot. Saini was a native of Seekar in Rajasthan. His father too, did not raise suspicion over any such thing which had been abetting Saini to take the extreme step. To broaden the investigations in the case and ascertain the exact cause behind the extreme step, the Kolar police will now interrogate the college authorities to fish out other important details.

