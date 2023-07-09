 Bhopal: Heavy Rain On The Way In The State
Bhopal: Heavy Rain On The Way In The State

Barghat records 160mm, Bhainsdehi 150 mm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost entire Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours. Alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for Sheopurkalan, Raisen, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Umaria, Chhindwara, Panna, Jabalpur, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Katni.

An alert for heavy rain has been sounded for Bhopal, Datia, Dhar, Morena, Guna, Betul, Bhind, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Satna, Anuppur, Ratlam, Shahdol, Mandla, Tikamgarh, Shajapur, Dindori, Balaghat, Dewas, Chhatarpur, Agar and Mandsaur.

Barghat recorded 160mm rainfall while Bhainsdehi recorded 150mm in last 24 hours. Mohkheda and Mandla recorded 110mm each while Narainganj and Balaghat recorded 100mm.

On Sunday, the weather was cloudy in state capital. However, it did not rain much. According to meteorological department, monsoon trough is passing through Guna and Satna. A cyclonic circulation exists over the western parts of Rajasthan. The offshore trough is extending from Gujarat coast to Kerala coast.

A western disturbance is over western Himalayas. A cyclonic circulation is present over western parts of Punjab and Haryana. It is also moving in a northerly direction towards Indo Gangetic plains. These weather systems will cause heavy rain in the state.

