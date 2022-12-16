Bhopal: Sexual harassment on rise in Nishatpura, Kolar area, is a threat to women’s safety

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stalking and molesting women seem to have become common in Nishatpura, Kolar, Jahangirabad and several other localities in Bhopal of late. The issue came to fore when Free Press took cognisance of number of such cases registered at women police station of the state capital. In a shocking revelation, close to 42 such cases have been registered from the past one month till date at city women’s police station.

Nishatpura tops the list with 18 cases pertaining to the offence. Kolar Road area comes second. Majority of cases in Kolar are reported from the Lalita Nagar where defunct street lights and deserted streets offer easy opportunities for molesters and eve-teasers, leaving the women passers-by fear-stricken.

Chhola Road, Jahangirabad, Aishbag and Ashoka Garden are areas where threatening and molesting women is routine. The police station incharge of the areas have attributed the rise in number of such incidents to slums and rural areas linked to them.

Women are waylaid in Lalita Nagar: Muskan Rai

Muskan Rai, a third-year BBA student who resides in Lalita Nagar area of Kolar, told Free Press that eve-teasing was common. Women walking home are waylaid as the area becomes desolate after 6 pm.

Patrolling to be ramped up: ACP Atulkar

