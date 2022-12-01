Madhya Pradesh: 2 sentenced to 3 months RI for eve-teasing 

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths who had assaulted a brother who objected to eve-teasing of his two sisters were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by the court on Wednesday.

District Public Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the Court of Sharad Joshi, Judicial Magistrate First Class, ordered accused Ravi and Anand to rigorous imprisonment of three months.

Shrivastava said that on October 20, 2008, the complainant informed the police station that Ravi and Anand tried to tease his sisters standing outside his house. When the complainant asked the two accused to go away from there and stop teasing his sisters, Ravi and Anand abused him and refused to leave. Later, they brought a sword. Ravi hit him near the wrist of the right hand and on the palm of the left hand with a sword. Anand also hit on the complainant’s left shoulder with a pipe and threatened to kill him. A case was registered against the accused at Raoji Bazar police station.

Read Also Indore: Second women killed in three days in city