Indore: Second women killed in three days in city  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found murdered in Raoji Bazar area on Tuesday. Police have caught a minor boy for killing the woman with a heavy stone following an argument between them last night. They had an argument over money following which the boy reportedly attacked her and fled the scene. Further investigation is on in the case. It was the second woman’s murder within three days.

Additional DCP Prashant Choubey said that the woman named Sharmila Chouhan, 45 years, was a resident of Raoji Bazar area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman hailed from Khandwa district and was staying in a rented house in the city. Her body was recovered from Laddu Wali Gali in Raoji Bazar area.

After the identification of the deceased, police started an investigation and found that a minor boy was seen in the area last night. Further information was collected about the boy and he was caught from the Hathipala area of the city.

Choubey further said that the boy runs an egg shop and he was in touch with the woman. He allegedly confessed to his crime. Police said that he had an argument with the woman over money and they got into a fight. The situation turned intense and the boy attacked the woman with a heavy stone, which was recovered from near the body. After killing the woman, he managed to flee from there as the area where the body was found is not populated so nobody heard any screaming or noise.

No clue about murder in Aerodrome area, landlord booked

Police were clueless about the killer in the murder case of a woman in the Aerodrome area even though they have scanned the CCTVs of the area. The aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the woman was found murdered in a rented house in Vidya Palace on Sunday. The killer slit her throat using a sharp edge weapon and fled. In this case, no clue about the killer was found till the filing of the report. The woman was a resident of the Patnipura area of the city and she along with two women ostensibly used to run a tiffin centre in the rented house in Vidya Palace Colony. Shukla said that investigation has not thrown any light on the existence of a tiffin centre.