Indore: Police find it difficult to digest ’15 minutes samosa’ theory

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police are finding it difficult to digest the claim made by Vandana Raghuvangshi’s friend, Mahi, that she had gone for 15 minutes to purchase samosa from a nearby shop and when she returned, she found Vandana murdered.

Police sources said there are several holes in the '15 minutes samosa’ theory. Also, police found objectionable videos in Vandana’s mobile phone, which has opened several other avenues that are all being explored, sources said.

The blood-stained body of Vandana Raghuvanshi was found in Vidya Palace on Sunday. Her throat was found slit and there was chilli powder in her eyes.

The police said someone can't bring a weapon to kill Vandana and make a gateway within 15 minutes, without anyone seeing that person come in or go out. Police suspect that the killer was already present there.

Police said the sleazy videos found in Vandana’s mobile phone shows that she was involved in prostitution. A man whose video in a compromising position was found in Vandana’s mobile was called to the police station, but he said that he was not aware that she had made his video and neither was he being blackmailed by Vandana.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said two of Vandana’s friends, who used to work together at the tiffin centre, are also being questioned.

Investigations revealed that Vandana was staying with her second husband, Rahul Raghuwanshi, in Patnipura. Her husband is employed as housekeeping staff at the railway station. Vandana used to run a tiffin centre in the house where she was murdered. She used to stay at her workplace between 12 noon and 8 pm. The residents of the area informed the police that Vandana and Mahi had taken the house on rent only a week ago.

TI Shukla said that, after divorcing her first husband in Bhopal, Vandana was married to Rahul four years ago.