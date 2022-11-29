Indore: Janak Palta guides youths to have a ‘Sustainable Marriage’ in life

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To promote the idea of sustainability, a workshop on ‘The Sustainable Marriage’ was held at Jimmy and Janak McGilligan Foundation for Sustainable Development at Sanawadia was held by Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan.

The main objective of the workshop was to make youths understand that the first institution of human relations built on the foundation of moral and spiritual principles is marriage.

On her 34th wedding anniversary, she said, “If a marriage is sustainable then life is sustainable. It has two parts, marriage planning and success in relationships. Marriage should be organised cleanly and beautifully, which can be enjoyed by everyone, and later relatives and bride and groom should also be happy, marriage should not become a burden to their families.”

The attendees were also informed about how they can have zero-waste wedding ceremonies and anniversaries. The workshop also focused on the concept of sustainable marriage making sustainable Choices for whom to marry as a partner. The youths were guided on the importance of sacred relationships like marriage, how to support each other in difficult times to make it successful and how to save marriage from becoming a battle or divorce.

