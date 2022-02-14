Indore: Janak Palta invited to represent Indore in Biological Diversity Bill



Indore

Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta will be representing Indore in the joint committee on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The letter from Lok Sabha said, “With reference to your Memorandum dated 23 January 2022, it is stated that the Joint Committee has decided to personally hear you on the provisions of the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.”

She has been asked to depute only one or two representative (s) of your organisation to appear before the committee on 18 February 2022 at 2 pm in the main committee room, Parliament House Annexe (PHA), New Delhi.





Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:09 PM IST