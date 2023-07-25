Madhya Pradesh: Decks Cleared As Supreme Court Denies Staying MPPSC-2019 Interview Process

Supreme Court of India | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Decks have been cleared as the Supreme Court on Tuesday denied granting stay on a petition challenging normalisation process adopted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for state service exam-2019 and demanding stay on the upcoming interviews as interim relief.

The apex court did not find any reason to grant stay on the interviews scheduled from August 9 on the special leave petition filed by some candidates who had taken the state service exam-2019.

State service exam’s preliminary exam-2019 was held in 2020 as per 2015 rules. The results, however, were declared as per the amended rules of 2020.

Later, the main exam was also conducted last year. Following a petition, the high court had declared amended rules of 2020 ultra virus and directed MPPSC to declare revised results of preliminary exams.

2721 More Candidates Qualified In Revised Results

After declaring revised results in which 2721 more candidates of reserved category had qualified for main exams, MPPSC had announced plans to hold main exams afresh for all the candidates.

Those already selected in 2019 moved court after which the ruling came for holding special main exams for candidates declared selected in the revised results.

According to the High Court order, on the basis of the results of the two examinations (old main exam and special exam), a fresh list of selected candidates in terms of Recruitment Rules, 2015 for interview should be prepared by merging and normalising the two lists as per the process adopted by the MPPSC on previous occasions.

Candidates Moved SC Demanding Afresh Exams

As per HC order, the MPPSC conducted special exams for 2721 candidates and declared results as per normalisation process.

To this, some candidates demanding the main exam afresh had moved the Supreme Court. As interim relief, they had demanded the apex court to grant stay on interviews of state service exam-2019 which were scheduled from August 9.

“The apex court junked their demand. The interviews will be held on the scheduled dates,” said MPPSC public relation officer Ravindra Panchbhai.

