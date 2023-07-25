Indore: Govt School Students Take Out Rally To Protest Admin Negligence, Collector Ilayaraja Assures Of Action

Indore: Govt School Students Take Out Rally To Protest Admin Negligence, Collector Ilayaraja T Assures Of Action |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government Gyanodaya Residential School took out a rally on Tuesday to protest against the school administration after a student fell from the third floor of the school building and got injured.

The students walked for 20 km and reached the collectorate where they met collector Ilayaraja after much protests and raised their various demands. During the rally, the health of three students deteriorated, one of whom had to be taken to the hospital.

The students reached the collectorate on Tuesday morning and started raising slogans against the collector. They said, “Collector sir come out and save the life of injured Vipin (Collector sahab bahar aao, ghayal Vipin ki jaan bachao).”

Protesters Refused To Drink Water, Were Adamant At Meeting Collector

When the administration tried to give drinking water to the children, they refused to drink it and returned the water bottles. Students said that till the collector himself does not come out and talk, neither will they leave nor will they eat anything. Meanwhile, the additional collector told the students that the government will take care of the injured student Vipin and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Refused To Talk To ADM

However, the students did not pay heed to ADM Rajesh Rathore’s requests. Rathore had come to meet the children as soon as the information about the rally was received. By then, the children had reached the IT Park intersection. Here, Rathore tried to convince the children to return, but they did not agree and proceeded towards the collector's office. After ADM Rajesh Rathore, ADM RS Mandloi also came to talk, but the students refused to talk to them and said that they will only talk to the collector.

Earlier, on the information of the rally, the collector had sent two buses to pick up the children, but the students did not sit in them and came on foot instead to register their protest.

Collector Assured Of Strict Action

Seeing how adamant the protestors were to meet the collector, Ilayaraja T had to come and meet them. The collector listened to all the demands of the children and assured them that the matter would be investigated by ADM Rajesh Rathore.

“I myself will come to the hostel in the evening and see the arrangements. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty in the case.” he said.

Regarding the injured student Vipin, he said that his treatment will be done by the administration. All the money that has been spent in the treatment so far will be given to the family. He made the children have breakfast and then sent them back to school by bus.

What Are The Students Protesting For?

The students of Government Gyanodaya Residential School took out a rally on Tuesday morning regarding their various demands. They shouted slogans regarding the complaints of school, arbitrariness of hostel management, lack of education, poor health due to bad food in hostel mess etc. These students of the Morod situated school said that the schools and hostels are not being taken care of after the lockdown. The principal and the warden act arbitrarily.

“We have complained several times but no one paid any attention. The studies here are not regular. The grant given by the government is also not being used in the interest of the children.” they said.

On Monday, Vipin, a student of the school, was injured after falling from the third floor. There is a special resentment among the students after the incident. They say that the incident happened due to the negligence of the management.