 MP: Government School Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing Class 10 Student In Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Government School Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing Class 10 Student In Shahdol

MP: Government School Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing Class 10 Student In Shahdol

The incident took place at a 'CM Rise' school in Jaisinghnagar

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 10 student was allegedly sexually harassed by a teacher of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a 'CM Rise' school in Jaisinghnagar, an official said.

Girl Went To Appear For Supplementary Exam

The girl had gone to the school to appear for a supplementary examination on Monday, Jaisinghnagar police station in-charge Vinay Singh Gaharwar said.

The victim in her complaint alleged that the teacher told her to meet him alone after the exam. He asked for her mobile phone number and asked her to establish relations with him, the official said.

The girl has claimed that the accused teacher had sexually harassed her in the past as well, he said.

The accused teacher has been arrested under sections 354 (A) (1) (sexual harassment and unwelcome physical contact and advances), 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Phone Snatching Rampant, 24 Cases In 2 Months
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

182 Prisoners Serving Life Imprisonment to be released from jails: MP Minister Narottam Mishra

182 Prisoners Serving Life Imprisonment to be released from jails: MP Minister Narottam Mishra

MP: Government School Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing Class 10 Student In Shahdol

MP: Government School Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing Class 10 Student In Shahdol

'Daughter Mentally Ill, Had No Idea She Is Going To Pakistan,' Anju's Father, Who Crossed Border To...

'Daughter Mentally Ill, Had No Idea She Is Going To Pakistan,' Anju's Father, Who Crossed Border To...

Bhopal: Ticketing Services Temporarily Unavailable, IRCTC Website And App Face Technical Outage

Bhopal: Ticketing Services Temporarily Unavailable, IRCTC Website And App Face Technical Outage

MP Weather Update: Clear Skies In Most Districts, Intense Spell Of Rain Possible In Some Places

MP Weather Update: Clear Skies In Most Districts, Intense Spell Of Rain Possible In Some Places