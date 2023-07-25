MP Weather Update: Clear Skies In Most Districts, Intense Spell Of Rain Possible In Some Places

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will experience a decrease in rainfall activity in the next two to three days.

The current cyclonic circulation and trough line passing through the state are not expected to be very strong, resulting in relatively clear weather.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, some districts may witness heavy showers due to localized moisture.

According to Senior Meteorologist H S Pandey, places like Harda, Burhanpur, and Dewas might experience intense rainfall on Tuesday. On the other hand, the weather will remain mostly dry in other regions.

In the next 24 hours, the weather forecast for major cities in Madhya Pradesh:

Bhopal: The weather will remain clear with a chance of a light drizzle in the afternoon, accompanied by warm temperatures and humidity.

Indore: No alert for heavy rainfall. The weather will be open, and the effect of the sun will be noticeable.

Gwalior: There is a possibility of light showers in some areas, while the rest of the region will experience mostly clear weather.

Jabalpur: Some places might see scattered light showers, with sunny intervals in other areas.

Ujjain: There could be sporadic light drizzles, and the impact of warm weather and humidity is expected in most places.

