Madhya Pradesh: Dalit groom attacked for riding mare in Dewas, forced to sit on a motorbike

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants pelted stones and sticks on a Dalit groom as he rode a mare in his baraat in Dewas district. They continued to hurl abuses and thrash the guests until the groom alighted the mare and sat on a motorbike.

Several baraatis, along with the groom, sustained injuries.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

According to a ETV Bharat report, the matter pertains to Agrod village under Tonkkhurd police station area, where Deepak Solanki was riding a mare at his marriage procession. The procession was heading from Agrod to Manglia village in Indore.

Deepak Solanki in his complaint said, “Ajay Sendhav, Vijay Sendhav, Surendra and Kanha Sendhav stopped the marriage procession and started abusing us verbally with casteist remarks. They said, ‘You dare to sit on a mare in front of us’”.

Case registered under SC/ST Act

When the baratis tried to stop the miscreants, they thrashed them with stones and sticks. One of the baratis got severely injured in the incident and is admitted at the District Hospital.

Police have registered an FIR in the matter under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and started searching for the accused.

