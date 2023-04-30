 Madhya Pradesh: Teen hospitalised after bicycle handlebar penetrates his abdomen
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Teen hospitalised after bicycle handlebar penetrates his abdomen

Madhya Pradesh: Teen hospitalised after bicycle handlebar penetrates his abdomen

According to sources, the teenager who sustained injuries in the accident has been identified as Anmol Samari who was riding bicycle in Hanuman Tauriya on Sunday at around 8 am.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Teen hospitalised after bicycle handlebar penetrates his abdomen | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy was hospitalised at Chhatarpur district hospital after losing balance while riding bicycle. The bicycle handlebar penetrated his abdomen on Sunday, sources said.

The sources added that the incident took place in Hanuman Tauriya locality of the town.

According to sources, the teenager who sustained injuries in the accident has been identified as Anmol Samari who was riding bicycle in Hanuman Tauriya on Sunday at around 8 am.

Locals witnessed the incident and rushed Samari to the Chhatarpur district hospital. The doctors operated upon him for three hours, but his condition was still critical, after which he was referred to the medical college hospital. Dr BP Singh, who operated upon Samari, told the media that his intestine had ripped apart. He is out of danger but has been referred to the medical college hospital for providing him advanced medical amenities, the doctor further said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat screened at booths
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Many areas see untimely rain, thunderstorms and hail

Madhya Pradesh: Many areas see untimely rain, thunderstorms and hail

Madhya Pradesh: Inspirational session for Class 1 students held at Hassomal Lakhani Public School

Madhya Pradesh: Inspirational session for Class 1 students held at Hassomal Lakhani Public School

Madhya Pradesh: Woman killed with stone in Gwalior, probe on

Madhya Pradesh: Woman killed with stone in Gwalior, probe on

Madhya Pradesh: Teen hospitalised after bicycle handlebar penetrates his abdomen

Madhya Pradesh: Teen hospitalised after bicycle handlebar penetrates his abdomen

Madhya Pradesh: 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat screened at booths

Madhya Pradesh: 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat screened at booths