 Madhya Pradesh: 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat screened at booths
Madhya Pradesh: 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat screened at booths

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat screened at booths | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat was screened at all booths of Narmadapuram on Sunday, official sources said.

In the presence of Narmadapuram municipality president Neetu Mahendra Yadav, MLA representative Mahendra Yadav, divisional vice-president Rohit Gaur and other officials, the episode was screened at booth number 70. Arrangements for snacks were also made.

People also gathered at Prathameshwar temple premises located in booth number 112 to watch the episode. District media incharge Ankit Saini told the media that the telecast of 100th episode of PM Modi-led Mann ki Baat was no less than a festival for the entire nation.

He said luminaries of all sectors watched the episode and extended congratulations to PM Modi on Twitter. He said that Mann ki Baat was first screened on October 3, 2014, on Dussehra.

On the occasion, divisional president of BJP Sundaram Agrawal, booth president Anil Mishra, Anil Lowanshi and others were present.

