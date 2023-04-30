MP: Man held for misbehaving with doctor, staff at community health centre | Representative Image

Seoni-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Seoni-Malwa police have initiated action against a man by arresting him for allegedly misbehaving with the doctors, nurses and other medical staff on Friday.

Official sources said that the man had gone to the community health centre in Seoni-Malwa to get her daughter treated for loose motions and vomiting, where he ended up misbehaving with the staff.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Seoni-Malwa police station, Gaurav Singh Bundela told the media that the man who had misbehaved with the staff at the community health centre had been identified as Shraddhyeya Gaur. Gaur had been to the community health centre on Friday night, where the doctors and other staff members were treating her daughter who complained of nausea and indigestion.

Over some issue related to treatment, Gaur landed in a verbal spat with the doctor and nurses and abused them. The Block Medical Officer Jai Singh Kushwaha took cognisance of the same and reported the matter to the police on Saturday morning.

The police reached Gaur’s place and arrested him under Section 151 of IPC.