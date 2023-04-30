 Bhopal: On way to PM's Mann Ki Baat programme, CM Chouhan stops car to help old woman
CM stepped out of his vehicle to help Rama Bai, who fell down in a bid to see him, stand up and inquired about her health.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped his convoy to help an old woman who fell down in a bid to see him in Karond on Sunday. CM stepped out of his vehicle to help Rama Bai stand up and inquired about her health. She stays near Karond Square Tower.

The CM was on way to hear PM’s programme, Mann Ki Baat at a private mall in the city. On Eid too, CM had stopped to meet two injured youths sitting on road side.

CM Chouan listened to the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat at a local mall situated in the walled city. He heard the radio programme with over 5,000 beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana.

Talking to the media later, Chouhan called the radio programme a stimulator of social revolution. He said that it has brought forward unsung heroes of the society and inspired many others.

