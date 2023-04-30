Bhopal: Divisional commissioner reviews availability of medical services as doctors sit on strike from Monday

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhaydiya, in view of strike by government doctors’ from May 1, has issued directives to shift patients and call doctors from other medical institutions in Bhopal and Vidisha for treatment.

Shashkiya evum Ashashkiya doctors Mahasangh has announced strike from May 1 to press for implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme.

The commissioner held a meeting of doctors attached to hospitals of Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, Atal Bihari Medical College in Vidisha and Hamidia Hospital on Sunday to review availability of medical services.

He said alternative arrangements should be made to ensure that the patients admitted in the hospitals affiliated to Gandhi Medical College and Atal Bihari Medical College get proper treatment.

He inquired about number of patients presently admitted in the hospitals and how many of them are critical.

He asked officials of all the hospitals of AYUSH department to send list of their doctors to GMC dean. Guidelines were also given for making security arrangements in the college and hospital premises during strike period.

The commissioner also directed to ensure availability of ambulances for sending patients from hospital to other medical institutions as and when required.