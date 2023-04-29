MP: No shortcoming in Dewas development, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that Dewas was leading in development. The natural beauty here was worth watching. The land here was irrigated by the Narmada, Kshipra and Gambhir rivers. Dewas has an important contribution to country’s economy. It has a note factory.

He said that celebration of Rang Panchami in Dewas wasextraordinary. The taste of dal-baati here was amazing. No stone would be left unturned in development of Dewas. Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing a programme after virtually dedicating a fly-over worth Rs 101.98 crore and five-and-a-half kilometre long road worth Rs 61.96 crore from his residential premises. Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava, Dewas MP, MLA, other public representatives and citizens also participated in the event.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the flyover was the new story of Dewas development. Its construction ended two months before the deadline. The Fly-over would create a new identity for Dewas. Development works worth crores were taking Dewas on the path of development. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, better development works were being done in the country and the state.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that earlier there was only 44,000kms of roads in the state. Now it has gone up to 4,00,000-km of roads. Drinking water used to come by rail to Dewas city. Now there was no dearth of water and irrigation facilities. Development works were going on in all directions. There was no shortage of money. He said that an action plan should be prepared for the development of Dewas in the future. In the coming five years, Dewas would touch a new dimension of progress. Vision was needed for development. We are together to make it happen.