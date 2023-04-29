 MP: Dewas mayor discusses last-mile connectivity through city buses
MP: Dewas mayor discusses last-mile connectivity through city buses



FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 01:19 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Newly-nominated City Bus Transport Company president mayor Gita Durgesh Agarwal called a meeting to discuss last-mile connectivity through city buses to commuters.

Indiscipline in bus operation was raised by mayor Agarwal. She penalised four bus operators for not performing their duties as assigned. Twenty-four buses were to be operated in Cluster 1 of the route. But, only 14 buses were available for commuters.

The issue of recovery from performance amount was also discussed. Suggestions from previous meetings were also considered. The proposal to establish three charging stations to charge buses at Rajoda Bypass Road, AB Road near Bilawali Mandir and near Diet College on Indore Road was also accepted by Mayor in the meeting.

Along with construction of a new route from the Bhopal intersection to Mendki Dhakad, permission was also granted for operation of six additional buses. Mayor also green flagged proposal of extending bus route to Sanjay Nagar Binjana. Instructions were also given to mark the place for vehicle parking in the city.

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, RTO officer Jaya Vaswa, DSP Kiran Sharma, assistant engineer Saurabh Tripathi, health officer Jitendra Sisodia and others were also present.

