 MP: Players leave for National Roller Skating Competition from Dewas
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Dewas roller skating players left to participate in National Roller Skating Competition, organised by Roller Skates Federation of India in Mohali of Chandigarh from Thursday to May 3.

Flying Wheels Skating Club coach and District Roller Skates Joint Secretary Tanmay Mehta said that 12 players would participate in the event.

Shivaay Soni, Riddhi Shastri, Monank Surange, Mahika Prajapati, Noman Ansari, Durvish Shinde, C Amogha and Samuel Prasad would play in cadet category. Aarushi Tomar, Shrishti Pandit, Subir Suryavanshi and Yash Suryavanshi would participate in junior category. Kiran Rathod is the coach of the girl's team and Yashasvi Joshi is the manager.

Hemendra Nigam, Mukesh Mehta, District Roller Skates Association president Prateek Shastri, District Roller Skates secretary Sandeep Jadhav, Pawan Yadav, journalist Chetan Rathore, Pawan Patil, Yuvraj Singh Sandhav, Utsav Barod, Ayush Bahr and others saw off the players at the railway station.

MP: Two Government College accountants booked in Rs 2.5 crore GPF fraud case in Dewas
