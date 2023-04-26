MP: Two Government College accountants booked in Rs 2.5 crore GPF fraud case in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Two accountants of Government College, Bagli, were booked for allegedly siphoning off over Rs2.5 crore from employee’s GPF (general provident fund) and PF (provident fund) accounts.

As per information, Vijay Shankar Tripathi of Bagli and Rohit Dubey of Haat Peepalya were employed as accountants at Government College, Bagli.

They allegedly transferred Rs 2.5 crore from GPF accounts of college staff to their respective accounts.

Earlier, a Joint Operation Team from Ujjain had received information regarding embezzlement. The team had been conducting the probe confidentially.

On concrete evidence, the team carried out investigation in college premises on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with Bagli police regarding the embezzlement.

Bagli police station in-charge BD Beera said that duo was transferring funds from PF, TA, DA accounts since 2019.

On receiving a complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 409,120B of the IPC. Further investigation is underway. College principal was also booked for negligence.

