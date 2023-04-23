Madhya Pradesh: Awareness rally on sanitation and cleanliness in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Cleanliness Survey, 2023 under 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' a vehicle rally focusing on sanitation and cleanliness was taken out by the municipal corporation. Mayor Geeta Agrawal along with MLA representative Durgesh Agrawal, health committee president Dharmendra Bais and municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan flagged off the rally. A vehicle rally was taken out from major intersections, colonies of the city and concluded at municipal corporation’s vehicle depot.

Members carried placards displaying messages to sensitise people on cleanliness. The mayor said that the rally was carried out in order to create awareness among people regarding the importance of cleanliness and sentised on waste segregation (to distinguish dry waste and wet waste at household level). MLA representative Agrawal said that a cleanliness drive was also carried out under cleanliness fortnight.

The aim of the rally is to connect citizens with cleanliness campaigns. Special attention is being paid to the 24X7 cleanliness process. The first citizen has appealed for concerted efforts of the public to maintain environmental hygiene and bag the top rank in Swachhta Sarvekshan and appealed to citizens for timely deposit of garbage collection fee. Health officer Jitendra Sisodia, sanitation nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi, vehicle in-charge Rajesh Kaushal, Arun Tomar, sanitation inspector Rajesh Sangate and others were present.