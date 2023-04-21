 MP: School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar unveils Pt. Deendayal’s statue in Dewas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, MP Mahendra Singh Solanki and MLA Gayatri Raje Puar unveiled statue of Jan Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on Thursday.

Municipal Corporation chairman Ravi Jain, district president Rajiv Khandelwal, MLA and mayor representative Durgesh Agrawal were also present.

In her address, Puar shed light on life of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay who had been a source of inspiration for all. “Pandit ji gave the idea of ‘Integral Humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya’. He showed the way to make every person contribute in the progress of the country,” she said.

Following the path of Pt Deendayal, state government introduced Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana for the uplift of the poor people by enhancing sustainable livelihood opportunities, she added.

On the occasion, Bagli MLA Pahad Singh Kannoj, Hatpipliya MLA Manoj Choudhary, Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma, former mayor Subhash Sharma and party workers were also present.

