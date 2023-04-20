 MP: MLA Gayatri Raje Puar lays foundation stone of development works in Dewas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Gayatri Raje Puar on Wednesday laid foundation stones of various development works costing crores of rupees.

She laid foundation stone for road development works on Vishrambaug Road (ward no 33), Revabagh main road, Nayapura Chowk- Jawahar Chowk Road, Shalini Road and others costing crores of rupees.

She also laid foundation stone of new Bus Terminal under Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore. In her address, MLA said that she has committed to take up development works at all sectorsin the constituency.

Road development works would be taken up by funds sanctioned under state-wide Kayakalp Abhiyan (rejuvenation campaign).

New Bus Terminal would help improve connectivity for Dewas residents.

MLA urged the gathering to reap benefit of various government schemes.

Muncipal Corporation chairman Ravi Jain, MLA representative Durgesh Agrawal, district president Rajiv Khandelwal, mayor-in-council member Dharmendra Singh Bais and Ganesh Patel along with councilors and ward residents were also present.

