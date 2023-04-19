 Madhya Pradesh: Chaitra Gauri Haldi Kumkum ceremony conducted by Maharashtrian Samaj in Dewas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Chaitra Gauri Haldi Kumkum ceremony conducted by Maharashtrian Samaj in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Chaitra Gauri Haldi Kumkum ceremony conducted by Maharashtrian Samaj in Dewas

Secretary Vrushali Apte expressed gratitude and urged them to attend the general meeting of the society with the same enthusiasm on April 23.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Chaitra Gauri Haldi Kumkum ceremony was organised by Maharashtrian Samaj in Dewas on Wednesday. Mahila Mandal chief Divya Goti and Shubhada Bakre said that around 200 women participated in the programme and more than 40 provided financial help in organising it.

Secretary Vrushali Apte expressed gratitude and urged them to attend the general meeting of the society with the same enthusiasm on April 23.

Chaitra is the first month of Hindu calendar. The first day of Chaitra month is 'Gudhi Padwa' which is the Marathi New Year. From the third day, Chaitra Gauri goddess (wife of Lord Shiva) is worshipped for a month.

It is believed that the goddess Parvati visits her maternal home and stays there for a month. The haldi kumkum ceremony is performed during this one month.

It is a perfect occasion for ladies and kids to get together and dress up in traditional attire.

Read Also
MP: Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta inaugurates science fair at polytechnic
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Operator seeks 10 days time to remove tower in Mhow

MP: Operator seeks 10 days time to remove tower in Mhow

MP: Neemuch SP Amit Tolani line attached over bribe complaint

MP: Neemuch SP Amit Tolani line attached over bribe complaint

Madhya Pradesh: Two women dump newborn in toilet, held in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Two women dump newborn in toilet, held in Neemuch

MP: Anand Nagar residents block road over ferrying of thermal plant ash in open dumpers in Khandwa

MP: Anand Nagar residents block road over ferrying of thermal plant ash in open dumpers in Khandwa

MP: Bori police action against illegal liquor

MP: Bori police action against illegal liquor