Madhya Pradesh: Chaitra Gauri Haldi Kumkum ceremony conducted by Maharashtrian Samaj in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Chaitra Gauri Haldi Kumkum ceremony was organised by Maharashtrian Samaj in Dewas on Wednesday. Mahila Mandal chief Divya Goti and Shubhada Bakre said that around 200 women participated in the programme and more than 40 provided financial help in organising it.

Secretary Vrushali Apte expressed gratitude and urged them to attend the general meeting of the society with the same enthusiasm on April 23.

Chaitra is the first month of Hindu calendar. The first day of Chaitra month is 'Gudhi Padwa' which is the Marathi New Year. From the third day, Chaitra Gauri goddess (wife of Lord Shiva) is worshipped for a month.

It is believed that the goddess Parvati visits her maternal home and stays there for a month. The haldi kumkum ceremony is performed during this one month.

It is a perfect occasion for ladies and kids to get together and dress up in traditional attire.