 MP: Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta inaugurates science fair at polytechnic
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rishav Gupta inaugurated three-day Science Fair organised at Government Polytechnic College in Dewas on Wednesday. Students displayed models of computer hardware, software, website design, environment, mechanical engineering and others at the fair.

Gupta asked students to stay updated by connecting with new technology and move forward in the field of engineering. It would help them to learn new techniques in this field, said collector Gupta. He also observed the models created by students and appreciated them.

Working models like voice-controlled home automation systems, robo racer, visitor counter, line follower, blind stick, smart dustbin, drone, wastewater treatment plant and fire detectors were the stars of the show. School principal Sonal Bhati, research development in charge Shivangi Mittal, professors and students of the college were also present. Representatives of several colleges and industries also participated in the fair. The representative from the industry appreciated the students for their new innovative model, Accident Control System, which prevents accidents by buzzing an alarm whenever driver falls asleep while driving.

